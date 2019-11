Image Source : FILE Delhi HC quashes MHA plea, rules no coercive action against lawyers

In a big setback for Delhi Police, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed the application filed by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) seeking clarification of the High Court’s November 2 order on clash between police and lawyers in Tis Hazari Court.

The High Court said there is no need to clarify its November 3 order, it is self explanatory.

Delhi High Court also dismisses another application of Police seeking permission to lodge FIR against lawyers in Saket District Court incident.