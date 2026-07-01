Delhi High Court orders removal of defamatory social media content against BJP MP Raghav Chadha

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the removal of certain objectionable social media content targeting BJP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha.

Chadha had approached the high court seeking the removal of what he described as malicious, fabricated, AI-generated and deepfake content circulating on social media, alleging that it had caused serious harm to his reputation and infringed his personality rights.

While pronouncing the interim order, Justice Subramonium Prasad said, "I said no personality rights is involved. However, I have asked to take down (certain content)."

The judge further observed, "Rest all, the content is not defamatory prima facie." The court had reserved its verdict on Chadha's plea for interim relief on May 21.

In his petition, Chadha argued that artificial intelligence and deepfake technology were being used without authorisation to create and circulate manipulated content, violating his legal and constitutional rights.

Several public figures, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Sudhir Chaudhary, Raj Shamani and Pawan Kalyan, have previously moved the Delhi High Court seeking protection of their personality and publicity rights. The court had granted them interim relief.

Raghav Chadha welcomes court's decision

The BJP MP welcomed the ruling in a statement given by his counsels. "The order passed today by the Hon'ble Single Judge of the Delhi High Court is a welcome step as it directed takedown of defamatory content against Mr Chadha thereby protecting individuals from organised defamatory content on social media. It reinforces the fact that freedom of speech cannot be used to run paid orchestrated campaigns of defamation and character assassination," the statement read.

"During the proceedings, it was brought before the Hon'ble court that a coordinated and allegedly paid social media campaign was being run through multiple professional agencies to damage the public image and reputation of Mr. Raghav Chadha," it added.

The counsels further added that the material placed before the court demonstrated that defamatory posts, by several social media accounts and influencers publishing paid content, engaged by Influencer Marketing Agencies, were disseminated across numerous social media handles within minutes, reflecting a concerted and organised effort to amplify false narratives and cause irreparable reputational harm.

"This order is an important step towards ensuring quick action against organised online defamation and protecting the dignity of public discourse," the statement added.

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