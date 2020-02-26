Image Source : FILE Delhi violence: High Court asks Delhi Police to act on registering FIR against hate speech makers

Delhi High Court has asked Delhi Police to take a 'conscious' decision to register FIR against those who made hate speeches.

In this matter, BJP leader Kapil Mishra along with others appears to be in the crosshairs of the court

The three BJP leaders who are accused of making the hate speech are -- Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma.

A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Anup J Bhambhani took on record the assurance by special commissioner Praveer Ranjan that he will sit with the police commissioner today itself and view all video clips and take a conscious decision on lodging of FIRs.

The high court also issued notices to the parties concerned on the plea filed by the Centre seeking to be impleaded in the case.

The matter will be heard further on Thursday.

(With PTI inputs)

