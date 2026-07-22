Delhi High Court issues notice to central government, Delhi Police over violence on CJP protesters

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Central Government and Delhi Police over the alleged violence against Cockroach Janata Party protesters during their proposed march to Parliament on Monday, July 20.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia has asked the government and the police to file counter affidavits within the next four weeks. The Court has, meanwhile, ordered preservation of CCTV footage, videography, body cam footage and other relevant records related to the incident. The matter would be heard next on September 11.

Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju appeared for the Delhi Police and the Union Government, while the petitioners were represented by Senior Advocates N. Hariharan, Gopal Sankaranarayanan and Vikas Singh.

'Policemen were molesting women': Advocate Hariharan

Appearing for the CJP, Advocate Hariharan submitted that the Jantar Mantar protest demanding the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation had begun peacefully. He further argued that the demonstrators were exercising their constitutional rights under Articles 19 and 21. He further stated that while the authorities had the power to regulate public assemblies, the force allegedly employed by the police was disproportionate and "unimaginable."

"There are policemen who were molesting women, beating them on private parts. It is so ghastly... At least identifiable policemen, against them FIRs should be there. It is all in videos. An enquiry be made into the entire incident," he submitted.

Appearing in a separate PIL, Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan stated that his team had verified about 130 videos relating to the incident. He alleged that several individuals seen using force were neither in police uniform nor wearing identification badges. Meanwhile, he further alleged that one of the videos showed Additional DCP Sandeep Lamba slapping a woman protester.

“Videos show Additional DCP Sandeep Lamba slapping a woman who was doing nothing. Let's not be scared to name our thugs in uniform. He slaps her across the face. They were in charge to protect us,” he argued.

Meanwhile, the Court asked the police about their action on the incident. "We have some questions for you. Was this an isolated incident? Perhaps not. Even if this was an unlawful assembly, there is a procedure to deal with it," the Bench remarked while hearing Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju.

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