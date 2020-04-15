Delhi High Court grants bail to man accused of assaulting woman doctor

Image Source : PTI A file photo of the Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court has granted bail to the man accused of assaulting a woman doctor and her sister, after he had accused the medical professional of being a carrier of coronavirus, news agency Asian News International (ANI) reported on Wednesday. The High Court reportedly said that "no useful purpose" would be served by keeping the man in judicial custody and "overcrowding" the Tihar Jail.

"Therefore, in view of facts and circumstances, the man has been approved bail on his furnishing a personal bond," ANI quoted the High Court as saying.

Political leaders, cutting across party lines, have warned of strict action against those found involved in attacking medical professionals. The public appeals have been issued by no less than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has repeatedly stressed in his addresses that the medical professionals must be respected for being at the frontlines of the war against coronavirus.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier this month called upon the general public to look within themselves before raising a finger at doctors and nurses, several of who have been ostracised from their communities on suspicions on being infected with the virus.

"Doctors and nurses are facing a double-whammy. They are at the frontlines, putting their lives at stake, in treating coronavirus patients. And when they return home, they have to face the wrath of suspecting neighbours," Kejriwal had said in a video message this month.

"What has happened to us? Instead of thanking them, we are treating them as outcastes," Kejriwal had said.

In a viral video from Indore earlier this month, residents of a neighbourhood were seen chasing doctors, including woman professionals, out from the locality. The visuals had created outrage across the nation, with calls for swift justice echoed on social media and in the corridors of power.

Also read: Attacks on doctors, nurses -- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls for introspection

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage