Delhi HC dismisses former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda's plea seeking stay on conviction in coal scam case

The case pertains to allocation of coal blocks to Vini Iron and Steel Udyog Ltd. in Jharkhand's Rajhara town in which its directors and unknown public servants of the Ministry of Coal, Government of Jharkhand and others were made accused in the FIR lodged by the CBI in September 2012.

Updated on: October 18, 2024 15:31 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda

Coal scam case: The Delhi High Court dismissed a plea by former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda on Friday seeking a stay on his conviction in a coal scam case. Koda had sought a stay on his conviction to allow him to contest the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

"Application dismissed," said Justice Neena Bansal Krishna.

What is the case?

Koda, former coal secretary H C Gupta, former Jharkhand chief secretary A K Basu, and Koda's close aide Vijay Joshi were awarded three-year jail terms by a trial court for indulging in corrupt practices and hatching a criminal conspiracy in the allocation of Rajhara North Coal Block in the state to Kolkata-based company, Vini Iron and Steel Udyog Ltd (VISUL).

It had also imposed fines of Rs 50 lakh, Rs 25 lakh and Rs 1 lakh on VISUL, Koda and Gupta respectively in the UPA-era coal scam. A Rs 1 lakh fine was also imposed on Basu. The convicts were granted bail during the pendency of their appeals.

(With PTI inputs)

