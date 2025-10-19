Delhi HC judge Justice Prathiba Singh appointed chair of WIPO Advisory Board of Judges

Delhi High Court judge Justice Prathiba M Singh has been appointed as the chairperson of the WIPO Advisory Board of Judges for the period 2025-27, said the World Intellectual Property Organization. In a statement, the WIPO said it was 'honoured' to welcome Justice Singh, who is also serving as the co-chair of the Working Group on Regulatory Consideration on AI in Health formed by the World Health Organization (WHO).
Apart from Justice Singh, the board will also include nine others, who will provide "guidance and direction to WIPO’s work with judiciaries". "Members of the Advisory Board serve in their personal capacity for a defined term," WIPO said.
"WIPO is very fortunate to benefit from the invaluable support of all the judges who have generously served on the Advisory Board," it added.
Who is Justice Prathiba M Singh?
Justice Singh, who joined the Bar in 1991, became a permanent member of the Delhi High Court in 2017. She has also served as the chairperson for the first IP Division of the Delhi Court for 2021-22 session. She has been honoured with Managing IP’s Asia Women in Business Law Award and was also selected among the 50 most influential people in IP for 2021 and 2022.
"Her advisory work included streamlining the Copyright Office and patent examinations, and advising Parliamentary Committees on legislative amendments related to intellectual property," the WIPO said on its website. "After obtaining her LL.B. from the University Law College, Bangalore, Justice Singh received her LL.M. from the University of Cambridge, where the Prathiba M. Singh Scholarship for LL.M. students was created in 2013."
Who are the other advisory board members?
- Luis Antonio Camargo Vergara: Vergara - a Professor of Civil Law, Commercial Law, Civil Procedural Law, Intellectual Property Law, and Consumer Law in Panama - is currently serving in the Third Tribunal Specialized in Competition and Intellectual Property.
- Du Weike: Weike has served on the Intellectual Property Rights Division (Third Civil Division) and the Supreme People’s Court (SPC) of China since 2010. In December 2023, he was appointed as the Deputy Chief Judge of the Intellectual Property Court of the SPC.
- Zhanar Mukhamedkaliyevna Duisenova: Duisenova is serving at the Specialized Interdistrict Administrative Court of Astana. Earlier, she was appointed as a judge of the Saryarka District Court of Astana in 2016.
- Mohammad ElZend: ElZend has over two decades of experience in the Egyptian judiciary and has served as president of the Intellectual Property Chamber at the Cairo Economic Court.
- Jean-Christophe Gayet: Currently, Gayet - who joined the French civil service in 1997 - is serving as the Presiding Judge of the Third Section of the Third Chamber of the First Instance Paris Court.
- Michael Manson: Manson serves in the Federal Court of Canada. Earlier, he also served as a Fellow of the Intellectual Property Institute of Canada and of the Litigation Counsel of America.
- Mustapher Mohamed Siyani: Siyani, who has an LL.B. and an LL.M. in Constitutional and Human Rights Law, was the Principal Judge at the Tanzania High Court.
- Savvas S Papasavvas: A founding member of the European Law Institute, Papasavvas is currently a member of the Administrative Committee of the Court of Justice of the European Union (EU).
- Woo Sungyop: Sungyop, who has law degrees from Seoul National University and New York University School of Law, is a judge at the Intellectual Property High Court of Korea.