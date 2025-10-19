Delhi HC judge Justice Prathiba Singh appointed chair of WIPO Advisory Board of Judges Apart from Justice Prathiba M Singh of the Delhi High Court, the Advisory Board of Judges will also include nine others, who will provide "guidance and direction to WIPO’s work with judiciaries".

New Delhi:

Delhi High Court judge Justice Prathiba M Singh has been appointed as the chairperson of the WIPO Advisory Board of Judges for the period 2025-27, said the World Intellectual Property Organization. In a statement, the WIPO said it was 'honoured' to welcome Justice Singh, who is also serving as the co-chair of the Working Group on Regulatory Consideration on AI in Health formed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Apart from Justice Singh, the board will also include nine others, who will provide "guidance and direction to WIPO’s work with judiciaries". "Members of the Advisory Board serve in their personal capacity for a defined term," WIPO said.

"WIPO is very fortunate to benefit from the invaluable support of all the judges who have generously served on the Advisory Board," it added.

Who is Justice Prathiba M Singh?

Justice Singh, who joined the Bar in 1991, became a permanent member of the Delhi High Court in 2017. She has also served as the chairperson for the first IP Division of the Delhi Court for 2021-22 session. She has been honoured with Managing IP’s Asia Women in Business Law Award and was also selected among the 50 most influential people in IP for 2021 and 2022.

"Her advisory work included streamlining the Copyright Office and patent examinations, and advising Parliamentary Committees on legislative amendments related to intellectual property," the WIPO said on its website. "After obtaining her LL.B. from the University Law College, Bangalore, Justice Singh received her LL.M. from the University of Cambridge, where the Prathiba M. Singh Scholarship for LL.M. students was created in 2013."

Who are the other advisory board members?