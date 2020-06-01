Unlock 1: No travel pass required to cross Delhi-Haryana border from today

Image Source : PTI Now, no travel pass to cross the Delhi-Haryana border

No travel pass is required to cross the Delhi-Haryana border from Monday, the Haryana government has announced. "The traffic movement is completely smooth between Gurugram and Delhi, and Faridabad and Delhi and so is elsewhere," a senior police official said. The Delhi-Haryana border was opened as per the Central government guidelines and no pass would be required, he added. Massive traffic jams were witnessed on the borders of Haryana and the national capital on Friday as the former restricted the entry of motorists, except essential service providers and e-movement pass holders, owing to a spike in the coronavirus cases.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij had blamed Delhi for a spike in patients owing to the free movement of people.

He said the cases reported in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat and Jhajjar districts that are located in the National Capital Region had been spiking despite certain restrictions.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government on Sunday decided to extend the lockdown in the containment zones till June 30.

It was also decided to open the restricted areas in a phased manner in accordance with the provisions of the National Disaster Management Act and guidelines issued by the District Magistrate and the departments concerned.

These decisions were taken at a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar with senior officers here.

It was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Home Minister Anil Vij.

It was decided in the meeting that the District Magistrates could impose restrictions in the areas in their jurisdiction under Section 144 of the CrPC on the movement of individuals from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., except for essential services.

It was decided that there will be no restriction on the interstate and inter-district movement of persons and goods.

In addition, the shops will remain open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It was decided that sports activities could begin from 5 a.m. as against the earlier decision of 7 a.m.

However, wearing of masks is compulsory in public places, workplaces and during transportation.

Also, individuals must maintain a minimum distance of six feet in public places. Shopkeepers will ensure physical distancing among customers and will not allow more than five persons at one time.

Besides, large public gatherings or congregations continue to remain prohibited. In marriage related gatherings, the number of guests will not exceed 50 and while performing the last rites, the number of people will not exceed 20.

The government has decided to allow the functioning of offices with 100 per cent attendance of Group A and B officers and 75 per cent attendance of Group C and D employees.

Interstate and intrastate buses will ply along with the taxis and cabs in accordance with the standard operating procedures.

(With PTI inputs)

