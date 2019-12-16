Chaos at Delhi-Gurugram NH8 toll plaza due to FASTag

Long queues of vehicles were seen on both sides at the Kherki Daula toll plaza on the National Highway-8 during rush hours on Monday, the second second day of the implementation of the FASTag scheme by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The commuters without FASTags had to face inconvenience in the cash lane and were stuck in a 1-km queue and had to wait for 20-30 minutes for their turn. They demanded that the Union Ministry for Road Transport and Highways extend the date for making FASTag mandatory by a month.

Though 27 lanes on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway are designated as FASTag lanes, a large number of cash users also entered into these lanes making the situation worse. Some of them argued with toll collectors when asked to pay double the toll tax as penalty for not having FASTags.

"Vehicles entering the FASTag lanes without FASTag were taking more due to arguments, causing further delays," said Rajendra Singh Bhati, Project Head of Skylark, the company that operates the toll plaza.