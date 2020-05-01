Long queue at Delhi-Gurugram border as transit between metropolises sealed due to COVID-19 spread

Image Source : ANI Vehicles make a queue at Delhi-Gurugram border. Cross border transit into Gurugram will be prohibited from 10 am today. Only vehicles involved in the movement of essential goods & services and certain government offices are exempted.

A long queue of vehicles has emerged at the Delhi-Gurugram border as cross border transit into Gurugram has been prohibited from today (Friday). However, only vehicles involved in the movement of essential goods and services and certain government offices will be exempted. Gurugram District administration on Thursday issued notification for enforcing stricter measures through curbs on cross-movement across all borders. District Magistrate Amit Khatri on Thursday said only essential services vehicles will be allowed once the Delhi-Gurugram border is sealed in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Delhi-Gurugram border sealed: Who all are exempted, all you need to know

People commuting from Gurugram to Delhi for work everday will have to make living arrangements in the national capital and vice-versa till the time border remains sealed.

Government officials and staff those fall under essential services category are allowed to cross border. Also essential services providers including Ambulances, LPG, oil containers, ATM vans, etc are exempted.

PMO officials and staff, Home Ministry officials and staff, Department of Post, Disaster Management officials, early warning agencies officials, National Informatics Centre, Food Corporation of India officials and staff, Finance Ministry officials and staff are allowed to commute between Delhi and Gurugram.

Anyone or everyone crossing the border will have to go through thermal screening, symptomatic screening, rapid testing of symptoms, while entering Gurugram. Also all commuters has to have Aarogya Setu app downloaded in their phones.

Movement of logistics vehicles including essential, non-essential items are also allowed.

On Tuesday, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij had said, "after Sonepat, the state is considering sealing borders in Gurugram and Faridabad districts with the national capital. The state is considering sealing all borders with Delhi, including those in Gurugram and Faridabad."

