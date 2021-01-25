Delhi: Fire at Yusuf Sarai guest house following cylinder explosion

Monday, January 25, 2021
     
The guest house and residence were located on two different floors of the same building. A fire call was received at nearly 7:50 am after which three fire tenders rushed to the site. 

New Delhi Published on: January 25, 2021 9:43 IST
Image Source : PTI

A fire broke out in Delhi's Yusuf Sarai area on Monday. According to the details, the fire was reported at a guest house following two LPG cylinder blasts at the owner's residence. The guest house and residence were located on two different floors of the same building. A fire call was received at nearly 7:50 am after which three fire tenders rushed to the site. 

Two cylinders had exploded on the second floor of the building, news agency ANI reported. 

Any injuries or casualties were not reported due to the incident. 

