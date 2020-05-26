Delhi govt wants to resume Metro services soon, hints cabinet minister 

Tuesday, May 26, 2020
     
India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 26, 2020 13:46 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY

Delhi Cabinet Minister Kailash Gahlot has said that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi wants to resume metro service in the state soon. "There is no confirmation yet on the resumption of the Delhi Metro service but the government wants that metro train service should be resumed soon," Gahlot said. 

He further added that whenever any such decision is taken on the matter, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will require a minimum of 2 days to make all the necessary preparations. 

 

