Delhi govt to provide free travel for NEET candidates on June 21, these states have also done so

New Delhi:

For the NEET UG Re-test 2026 scheduled for June 21, the Delhi government on Tuesday announced free travel for candidates on all Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses across the city. In the other, the Delhi government said the students appearing for the examination will be allowed to travel free of cost by showing their NEET admit cards.

The decision was taken by the Delhi government after the cancellation of the earlier NEET UG 2026 examination amid paper leak allegations. The Delhi government in the new order said the initiative will help candidates reach their exam centres on time and reduce transport-related difficulties and additional expenses for students and their families.

"Following the recent cancellation of the NEET examination, many candidates are having to appear for the test again. In such a situation, it is natural for candidates and their families to face additional mental, financial and time-related pressure," CM Rekha Gupta said.

Check which other states announce free travel for NEET candidates

Odisha govt to provide free travel for NEET candidates

The Odisha government on Tuesday decided to provide free bus service to the candidates appearing in the NEET (UG) Examination, 2026, rescheduled to be held on June 21, a minister said on Tuesday. Direct bus services will be provided from major railway stations and bus stands to examination centres.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions was first held on May 3. However, a few days later, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the exam amidst allegations of a paper leak. Now, the reexamination will be held on June 21.

As per the decision taken by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the transport department has made arrangements to provide free bus services for the candidates. The bus service will be jointly operated by the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) and Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT), Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena said in a post on X.

Andhra govt to provide free travel for NEET candidates

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister M Ramprasad Reddy on Tuesday said APSRTC buses will offer free rides to students appearing for NEET examination on June 21. The minister noted that students can produce their examination hall ticket to avail the free bus journey to the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) centre.

"APSRTC (Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation) is making special arrangements for students appearing for the NEET examination. We are offering free bus rides for students who produce their hall tickets," Reddy said in an official release.

Punjab govt to provide free travel for NEET candidates

The Punjab Cabinet granted approval to waive fares for all students travelling in Punjab Roadways buses to reach their respective centres for the NEET UG re-examination to be held on June 21. Additionally, the fare for one attendant accompanying each student will also be waived for travel on June 20, 21, and 22.

This decision was made during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Addressing the media after the meeting, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced the waiver, indicating that the cabinet aims to support students travelling in Punjab Roadways buses.

UP govt to provide 50% fare cponcession on travel for NEET candidates

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced a 50 percent fare concession on Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses for candidates appearing in the NEET examination on June 21, upon presentation of their admit cards. While conducting a high-level review—via video conferencing on Tuesday—of the state's law and order situation, preparations for upcoming festivals, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), and International Yoga Day, the Chief Minister instructed all District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police to establish prior communication regarding Muharram arrangements. He emphasized the need to ensure that no incidents compromising law and order occur in any district.

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