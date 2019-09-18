Image Source : FILE Delhi govt to pay CBSE exam fee of 3.14 lakh students

The Delhi cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal to pay the CBSE examination fee of around 3.14 lakh Class X and XII students of the government schools from 2019-20. It is expected to cost the government Rs 57.20 crore a year.

The cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, approved the Department of Education's proposal, which included students of government-aided and distance learning schools (patrachar vidyalayas) of the Directorate of Education (DoE).

"The scope and coverage of the decision is to give complete subsidy to students towards the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination fees," the government said.

Under the proposal, the DoE will remit the examination fee. "It will include fee payable towards practical examination of the science stream and vocational subjects of Class XII," it added.

The assessment of students of Classes III-VIII and IX and XI is being done through centralised examinations conducted by the DoE as mid-term and annual examinations. Assessment of Class X and XII students is done by the CBSE.

ALSO READ | JNU sedition case: Kejriwal government still undecided

ALSO READ | Arvind Kejriwal asks Centre to participate in anti-dengue drive