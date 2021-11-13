Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi govt's emergency steps to tackle air pollution: No physical school for a week, WFH for govt offices

The AAP-led Delhi government has decided to instruct government offices to operate from home (WFH) at 100% capacity for a week. Owing to the alarming situation of the air pollution in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had called an emergency meeting on Saturday.

The government has also decided to close all the schools for a week and to continue virtually so that children don't have to breathe polluted air, Kejriwal said. All construction activities will also not to be allowed (between November 14-17).

Terming the rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR an "emergency" situation, the Supreme Court on Saturday suggested clamping a lockdown in the national capital as it asked the Centre and the Delhi government to take immediate measures to improve the air quality.

The court said the situation of pollution is so bad that people are wearing masks inside their houses.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said there are other reasons for pollution such as vehicular emissions, firecrackers and dust, and singling out stubble burning is not the solution.

The apex court also expressed concern that schools in the national capital have opened and children are being exposed to severe pollution conditions.

ALSO READ: Consider 2-day lockdown in Delhi to reduce air pollution: Supreme Court tells Centre

Latest India News