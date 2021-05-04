Delhi: Army base hospital faces oxygen shortage as AAP govt reduces quota

Image Source : PTI/ REPRERSENTATIONAL As per sources in the Indian Army, the base hospital has enough supplies to take care of its patients

The Army Base Hospital in Delhi is facing shortage of medical oxygen after the city government reduced its quota, news agency ANI reported. It said that army authorities have taken up the matter with the local authorities through Defence Ministry.

The hospital has, however, enough supplies for the time being and can take care of its patients but the issue has to be addressed shortly otherwise it can lead to shortages, the Army sources told ANI.

Last week, the Army converted its base hospital in Delhi Cantonment area into a dedicated Covid-19 facility.

The second wave of the coronavirus infection in Delhi has put huge pressure on the public health system, with hospitals in several states reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen, beds, medicines and equipment. Earlier on Monday, the city state government had demanded help from the Army and the Centre to ramp up transportation of medical oxygen.

According to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the city hospitals are still facing shortages despite the Centre increasing the quota of medical oxygen to 590 MT.

