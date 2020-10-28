Delhi govt, private schools to remain closed until next order

Image Source : PTI FILE IMAGE

All government and private schools in the national capital will remain closed until next order due to the coronavirus threat, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said today. He said that it is not safe to reopen schools yet and that parents are also not in favour.

Sisodia also announced its decision to increase 1330 seats in colleges under IP university.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 4,853 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike here till date, as the infection tally in the city mounted to over 3.

64 lakh. The previous highest single-day spike of 4,473 cases was recorded on September 16.

The positivity rate stood at 8.48 per cent, while the case fatality rate was 1.74 per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. Forty-four new fatalities pushed the death toll in the national capital to 6,356.

The 4,853 fresh cases on Tuesday came out of the 57,210 tests conducted the previous day. The number of fresh cases recorded on Monday stood at 2,832, and 4,136 on Sunday, while the figures were 4,116 on Saturday and 4,086 on Friday.

The active cases tally on Tuesday rose to 27,873 from 25,786 the previous day, as per the bulletin. It said that the total number of cases has climbed to 3,64,341. The number of containment zones in Delhi increased to 3,032 from 2,930 on Monday. The recovery rate on Tuesday was over 90 per cent, the bulletin said.

(With PTI inputs)

