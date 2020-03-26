Image Source : TWITTER @AAPDELHI Delhi govt begins 'Hunger Helpline' to give free meals to needy amid COVID-19 lockdown

Delhi government-led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday began a "Hunger Helpline" to give free meals to the needy at the time of lockdown. Taking on to Twitter, the Delhi unit of the Aam Aadmi Party said the Hunger Helpline will be operational between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. in the control rooms set up in all DMs offices. "Delhi Govt has started a new initiative of 'Hunger Helpline'. Govt aims to give free meals to needy. Hunger Helpline will be operational between 11 AM and 3 PM and 6 PM and 9 PM in the control rooms set up in all DMs offices. 11 helplines for the 11 districts of Delhi," AAP tweted.

Meanwhile, Odisha will set up the largest Covid-19 hospital in the country with a capacity of 1,000 beds and will be functional in a fortnight. India has so far recorded over 600 cases and 12 deaths while the country was put under complete lockdown. Prime Minister Modi has announced complete lockdown of the nation for 21 days in which the public has been asked to stay indoors at all costs and venture out only for essential needs. Over 21,000 people have died of coronavirus infections across the world with over 7500 deaths being recorded in Italy alone. Spain has also crossed China’s death toll with over 3600 deaths. The virus infection in the United States is spreading at an alarming level with over 900 deaths and 60,000 infections.

