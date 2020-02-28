Image Source : PTI Delhi government sets up 9 shelters for riot-hit people, distributing food in affected areas

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Delhi government has set up nine shelters for the riot-affected people and is distributing food among them. Addressing reporters, he said the government has started distributing Rs 25,000 in cash, as part of compensation, to those whose houses have been burnt during the violence in northeast Delhi earlier this week.

For assistance of the violence-hit people, Kejriwal said the government has appointed 18 magistrates and four night magistrates.

