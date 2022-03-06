Sunday, March 06, 2022
     
Delhi government prepares draft policy for making PUC certificate mandatory at fuel pumps

Petrol pumps, CNG stations and Commissioner, Transport Dept, Delhi will implement the directions in letter and spirit.

IANS Edited by: IANS
New Delhi Published on: March 06, 2022 14:40 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Delhi govt prepares draft policy for making PUC certificate mandatory at fuel pumps. 

 

Highlights

  • Delhi govt prepared draft policy for making Pollution Under Control Certificates mandatory
  • It is to be done to refuel at fuel pump stations in Delhi to tackle the rising air pollution levels
  • Delhi govt in Jan announced that they'll soon make pollution-under-control certificates mandatory

The Delhi government has prepared the draft policy for making Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC) mandatory to refuel at fuel pump stations in the city to tackle the rising air pollution levels.

"To control vehicular tailpipe emissions, all the dealers of the petrol, diesel, CNG pumps are directed to dispense and sell the petrol, diesel and CNG to motor vehicles only on production of valid Pollution under Control Certificate (PUCC) with immediate effect", reads Delhi Gazette notifications published on March 4.

Petrol pumps, CNG stations and Commissioner, Transport Department, Delhi will implement the directions in letter and spirit. The violation of the directions issued may include imprisonment up to five years and, or with fine which may extend to Rs. One Lakh or with both, said the notification.

The Delhi government had announced in January that the government will soon make pollution-under-control certificates (PUCC) mandatory to refuel at vends in the city, in a bid to tackle the city's crippling air pollution levels, much of which is caused by vehicles.

The Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate is an important instrument for vehicles issued through registered PUC centres to control vehicular tailpipe emissions and is crucial in monitoring vehicular pollution and certifying fitness of vehicles as per emission norms, the notification reads.

According to the draft notification, the draft policy will be taken into consideration by Delhi Lieutenant Governor on or after the expiry of 60 days from the date of publication of this notification in the official Gazette.

