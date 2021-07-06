Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi CM Kejriwal announces Rs 50,000 compensation, Rs 2,500 monthly allowance to families of Covid-19 victims

The Delhi government on Tuesday announced a Covid death compensation policy. Under the Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana, the city government will provide financial assistance to families of Covid-19 victims. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Rs 50,000 will be given to each family that has lost a member to Covid-19. Besides, monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 will be given if the deceased were an earning member.

Under this policy, he said that children who have lost both parents, or single parent, due to Covid-19 will also be provided monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 up to the age of 25 years. The monthly assistance, however, will stop once they turn 25. Also, the government will take care of their education, he said.

The Health Department will share the list of Covid deaths with the Department of Social Welfare and verification will be done subsequently.

Latest India News