Delhi: Gopal Rai to chair high-level meeting on air pollution tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Delhi: Gopal Rai to chair high-level meeting on air pollution on April 4.

Highlights High-level meeting on air pollution in Delhi to take place on April 4

The meeting will be held at the Delhi Secretariat around noon

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will chair multi-dept high-level meeting tomorrow

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will chair a multi-department high-level meeting on air pollution on Monday (April 4) to plan a campaign against open burning of garbage, fires at landfill sites and dust pollution, officials said on Sunday (April 3).

The meeting will be held at the Delhi Secretariat around noon and senior officials from the environment department, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, fire services, Public Works Department, Delhi Development Authority and municipal corporations will be in attendance.

Also Read: Air pollution 2nd biggest health risk in India, annual economic cost over USD 150bn: Report

Rai had on Wednesday directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to impose a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the East Delhi Municipal Corporation and take action against officials responsible for a massive fire at the Ghazipur landfill site.

He had said the government will plan a campaign against open burning of garbage and fires at landfill sites.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Greater Noida: Residential society fined Rs 1 crore for water pollution

Latest India News