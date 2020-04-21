Delhi-Noida border to be completely sealed; only these individuals/services allowed

Delhi-Noida border to be sealed completely

The Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate today said the Noida-Delhi border will be completely closed as a preventive measure to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Taking on to his Twitter handle, GB Nagar DM said, "As a preventive measure to fight COVID-19, we are closing Delhi-Gautam Budh Nagar/Noida border completely with following specified exceptions."

As per the medical department advice, in the larger public interest, as a preventive measure to fight Covid 19, we are closing Delhi-GB nagar/Noida border completely, with following specified exceptions. You are kindly requested to cooperate. StayHome StaySafe🙏 pic.twitter.com/es4ap51XVW — DM G.B. Nagar (@dmgbnagar) April 21, 2020

Among those allowed to travel between Delhi and Noida are officials engaged in COVID-19 works and have valid government passes.

Heavy vehicles engaged in the transportation of goods will also enjoy the exemption.

Ambulances, journalists with passes issued by the ACP headquarters or the district information office too will be excluded from the ban.

Meanwhile, at least 603 people have died of the coronavirus in India, an update published by the Ministry of Health stated on Tuesday. According to the latest figures, 18,985 infections have been reported in the country so far. These included 15,122 active cases and 3,260 who were either discharged, cured or migrated.

