Delhi reports 804 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate dips to 1.50%

Delhi reported 804 fresh cases of coronavirus on Sunday and 12 deaths, according to data released by the city's health department. The test positivity rate in the national capital dropped to 1.50 per cent, data showed.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

Meanwhile, India recorded 44,877 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 684 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (February 13), the country saw a total of 1,17,591 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.37 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,15,85,711.

