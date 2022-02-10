Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi reports 1,104 fresh Covid cases today, positivity rate drops to 2.09%

Delhi reported 1,104 fresh cases of coronavirus on Thursday and 12 deaths, according to data released by the city's health department. The Covid-19 test positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 2.09 per cent, data added further.

On Wednesday, the national capital reported 1,317 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.11 per cent, while 13 more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below 10,000.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday reviewed the COVID-19 situation and decided to reopen higher education institutions and coaching centres along with schools for classes 9-12 from February 7 amid the declining number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

Gyms were also allowed to reopen with certain restrictions, while the night curfew continues.

Also Read | 'Covid apt behaviour should be new normal': Govt's caution as cases dip | 10 points

Latest India News