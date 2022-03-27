Delhi reports 71 fresh Covid-19 cases today, 40% lower than yesterday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

Delhi reported 71 fresh Covid-19 cases today, and one death, according to data released by the city's health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 0.31 per cent, data added.

With this, the total tally of cases in Delhi rised to 18,64,549, and the death toll rised to 26,151, data added further.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. Amid decline in daily cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, the number of patients under home isolation here has also significantly fallen in the last few weeks.

