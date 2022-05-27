Delhi reports 445 fresh Covid cases today, positivity rate crosses 2% again

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A total of 21,816 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the capital the previous day, it said.

Delhi reported 445 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the city's health department. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the national capital was recorded at 2.04 per cent, data showed.

With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally increased to 19,05,512 while the death toll stands at 26,208, the department said in its latest bulletin.

