Delhi reports 445 fresh Covid cases today, positivity rate crosses 2% again

With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally increased to 19,05,512 while the death toll stands at 26,208, the department said in its latest bulletin.  

Sri Lasya Edited by: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya
New Delhi Published on: May 27, 2022 20:59 IST
Image Source : PTI

Delhi reported 445 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the city's health department. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the national capital was recorded at 2.04 per cent, data showed. 

With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally increased to 19,05,512 while the death toll stands at 26,208, the department said in its latest bulletin.

A total of 21,816 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the capital the previous day, it said.

