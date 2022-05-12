Delhi reports 1,032 Covid cases today, positivity rate 3.64%

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A total of 28,386 tests were conducted a day earlier, according to the latest health bulletin.

Delhi reported 1,032 fresh coronavirus and no death cases on Thursday, according to data shared by the state health department. The data showed that the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the national capital was logged at 3.64 per cent.

With these new cases, the national capital's overall Covid tally has increased to 18,98,173 while the death toll stood at 26,184.

Delhi reported 970 fresh Covid cases at a positivity rate of 3.34 per cent and one death on Wednesday. Delhi reported 1,118 fresh coronavirus cases and one death on Tuesday, while the positivity rate was 4.38 per cent.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

