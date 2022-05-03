Delhi reports 1414 new Covid cases today, 31% higher than yesterday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic which was largely due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Delhi reported 1,414 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and one death, according to data released by the health department. With these new cases, the national capital's overall COVID-19 tally has increased to 18,87,050, while the death toll stands at 26,176.

Delhi had on Monday reported 1,076 cases with a positivity rate of 6.42 per cent. On Sunday, it saw 1,485 cases and no death due to the disease, while the positivity rate stood at 4.89 per cent.

The city on Saturday recorded 1,520 COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease, while the positivity rate stood at 5.10 per cent.

On Friday, it saw 1,607 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, while the positivity rate was recorded at 5.28 per cent.

A total of 23,694 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city on Monday, according to the latest health bulletin.

However, the hospitalization rate has so far been low, accounting for less than three percent of the total active cases, according to data. In the wake of rising cases, the Delhi government on Friday issued an order directing authorities to impose a fine of Rs 500 on people not wearing masks in public places.

However, the fine will not apply to people traveling together in private four-wheelers, it said. The government had lifted the fine for not wearing a mask on April 12 because of the decline in cases.

(agencies inputs)

