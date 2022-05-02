Delhi reports 1,076 new Covid cases today, 28% lower than yesterday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI On Sunday, the national capital had recorded 1,485 new coronavirus cases.

Delhi reported 1,076 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday and no deaths, according to data released by the health department. The recoveries tally in the national capital was recorded at 1,329, data showed.

On Sunday, the national capital had recorded 1,485 new coronavirus cases. While the fresh cases tally came down by 28 per cent in Delhi, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) had increased from 4.89 per cent to 6.42 per cent.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic which was largely due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

However, the hospitalization rate has so far been low, accounting for less than three percent of the total active cases, according to data. In the wake of rising cases, the Delhi government on Friday issued an order directing authorities to impose a fine of Rs 500 on people not wearing masks in public places.

However, the fine will not apply to people traveling together in private four-wheelers, it said. The government had lifted the fine for not wearing a mask on April 12 because of the decline in cases.

