Delhi reports 1,367 fresh Covid cases today, 13% higher than yesterday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI This is the sixth consecutive day that the capital recorded over 1,000 fresh cases in a single day.

Delhi on Wednesday reported 1,367 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death, data provided by the health department said. The active cases tally in the national capital has risen to 4,832. The positivity rate in Delhi was recorded at 4.50 per cent.

The infection tally in the national capital stands at 18,78,458 and the death toll has reached 26,170, the bulletin stated. A total of 30,346 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city on Tuesday, it said. Delhi had reported 1,204 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 4.64 per cent.

This is the sixth consecutive day that the capital recorded over 1,000 fresh cases in a single day. On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 1,204 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality, while the positivity rate stood at 4.64 percent.

With the national capital witnessing a spurt in COVID-19 cases in the past few days, the number of active cases of the disease in the city has now increased to 3,705 from 601 on April 11.

With the national capital seeing a spurt in COVID-19 cases in the past few days, the number of active cases has increased to 3,253 from 601 on April 11.

However, the hospitalization rate has so far been low, accounting for less than three percent of the total active cases, according to data. In the wake of rising cases, the Delhi government on Friday issued an order directing authorities to impose a fine of Rs 500 on people not wearing masks in public places.

However, the fine will not apply to people traveling together in private four-wheelers, it said. The government had lifted the fine for not wearing a mask on April 12 because of the decline in cases.

Also Read | PM Modi meets BAPS Sadhus, lauds their relief work during Ukraine crisis, COVID pandemic

Latest India News