Delhi reports 632 fresh Covid-19 cases today, 26% higher than yesterday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI On Monday, Delhi reported 501 fresh Covid-19 cases and no deaths.

Delhi reported 632 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and no deaths, according to data released by the health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 4.42 per cent.

Delhi's COVID-19 positivity rate on Monday jumped to 7.72 per cent even as the city recorded 501 fresh cases, 16 less than the previous day, according to health department data. Officials said that the last time the positivity rate was above seven per cent in the city was on January 29 (7.4 per cent) and on January 28 (8.6 per cent).

The national capital has been witnessing an upward trend in daily COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate over the last few days. However, the positivity rate on Sunday came down to 4.21 per cent from 5.33 per cent on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Tuesday spoke on the rising Covid cases in Delhi. He said that there is no need to panic and that people will have to learn to live with Covid-19. Also, he said that the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold a meeting on April 20 to discuss further steps amid an uptick in Covid cases.

