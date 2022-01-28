Delhi's fresh Covid-19 cases tally drops to 4,044, positivity rate now 8.6%

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A healthcare worker collects swab sample of passengers for Covid-19 test

Delhi reported 4,044 fresh Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths on Friday, according to data released by the health department. The positivity rate in the national capital dropped to 8.60 percent, the data suggested.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 17,64,41 and the death toll climbed to 25,769, the latest health bulletin stated. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 47,042, it said. Delhi had on Thursday reported 4,291 cases with a positivity rate of 9.56 percent and 34 deaths.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 percent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for the daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

ALSO READ: COVID pandemic: India logs over 2.51 lakh new cases with positivity rate at 15.88%; 627 fatalities

Latest India News