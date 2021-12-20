Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi free ration scheme to be extended for six months till May 31: Kejriwal

Highlights Delhi's free ration scheme will be extended for another six months.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal notified of the development after a cabinet meeting today.

The scheme's tenure had ended on November 30 this year.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the free ration scheme in the national capital will be extended till May 31. The scheme that was brought in March last year, with the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak in the city, has ended on November 30. It's tenure is getting extended by six months, the CM said.

The decision was taken after a meeting of the Delhi cabinet that took place today. "We have started distributing free ration ever since the outbreak of coronavirus. The time period of this scheme has ended, so this is being extended by six months. The Cabinet today decided that free ration distribution will continue till May 31 next year,” Kejriwal said in a virtual press conference.

Free ration is distributed in the national capital under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013, and the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).

In November this year, Union Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey had said that the Centre had no proposal to extend distribution of free ration through the PMGKAY beyond November 30. Even then, the Delhi CM had said that the scheme will be continued in Delhi by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government till May 31, 2022.

