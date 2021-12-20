Monday, December 20, 2021
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • Sensex crashes over 1,100 point to end below 56,000; Nifty falls 371 points to settle just above 16,600
  • The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 passed in Lok Sabha
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Delhi free ration scheme to be extended for six months till May 31: Kejriwal

Delhi free ration scheme to be extended for six months till May 31: Kejriwal

Free ration is distributed in the national capital under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013, and the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).

Poorva Joshi Edited by: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424
New Delhi Published on: December 20, 2021 15:42 IST
delhi free ration scheme
Image Source : PTI

Delhi free ration scheme to be extended for six months till May 31: Kejriwal

Highlights

  • Delhi's free ration scheme will be extended for another six months.
  • Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal notified of the development after a cabinet meeting today.
  • The scheme's tenure had ended on November 30 this year.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the free ration scheme in the national capital will be extended till May 31. The scheme that was brought in March last year, with the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak in the city, has ended on November 30. It's tenure is getting extended by six months, the CM said.

The decision was taken after a meeting of the Delhi cabinet that took place today. "We have started distributing free ration ever since the outbreak of coronavirus. The time period of this scheme has ended, so this is being extended by six months. The Cabinet today decided that free ration distribution will continue till May 31 next year,” Kejriwal said in a virtual press conference.

Free ration is distributed in the national capital under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013, and the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).

In November this year, Union Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey had said that the Centre had no proposal to extend distribution of free ration through the PMGKAY beyond November 30. Even then, the Delhi CM had said that the scheme will be continued in Delhi by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government till May 31, 2022.

Also Read: All Covid positive cases to be tested for Omicron variant in Delhi, says Kejriwal

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News