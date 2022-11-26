Delhi: Former Congress legislator Asif Khan held for manhandling cop

Follow us on Image Source : FILE On Friday, Asif Khan was addressing a gathering of about 20-30 people when sub-inspector Akshay asked the Congress leader whether he had obtained permission for the meeting.

Former Congress legislator Asif Khan, whose daughter is contesting the Delhi civic polls, was arrested early on Saturday for allegedly misbehaving with a police officer and manhandling him, police said. The incident occurred when Khan and his supporters, who gathered near a mosque at Shaheen Bagh, were asked by the officer not to do so without the permission of the election commission, it said.

In a video, Khan's daughter, Ariba Khan, alleged that around 50-60 police personnel entered their house forcibly in Shaheen Bagh and dragged away the former MLA. She alleged that policemen misbehaved with her too and broke one of her fingers during the arrest of her father. "They also snatched away our phones. The police personnel took away my father and their supporters also," said Ariba Khan, who is the Congress candidate from the area.

A police officer said Asif Khan, the main accused in the manhandling case, had been arrested and two others -- Minhaa, 28; and Saabir, 38 -- detained and their role was being examined. Raids are going on to arrest the remaining suspects who assaulted and misbehaved with the police officer, he added. On Friday, Asif Khan was addressing a gathering of about 20-30 people when sub-inspector Akshay asked the Congress leader whether he had obtained permission for the meeting.

Asif Khan became "aggressive" and started "misbehaving" with him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey said. On Friday night, Asif Khan claimed that he reached the spot after learning that the AAP candidate in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls had used money to buy votes. "When I opposed it, the local policemen tried to stop me from speaking the truth," he said. The MCD polls are slated for December 4.

