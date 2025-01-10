Delhi fog: Over 100 flights delayed, 30 trains disrupted as visibility drops to zero in national capital

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Commuters amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in Delhi.

Delhi fog: Around 30 train services have been badly affected in the national capital due to a dense layer of fog today (January 10). As per Indian Railways, 26 trains to Delhi are running late due to fog conditions in the national capital and parts of north India.

As per the prediction of the Met Department, the minimum temperature expected today is 6 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 20 degrees Celsius with very dense fog.

Here is list of delayed trains-

The air quality in the national capital dropped down in the 'severe' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI was recorded at 409 in Delhi today at 7 am. Yesterday at the same time it was 299. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.'

Over 100 flights delayed at IGI airport

More than 100 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Friday morning as low visibility conditions due to dense fog impacted operations. IndiGo, in a post on X, asked passengers to stay updated on flight status before heading to the airport.

"Due to dense fog, there has been impact on flight departures, however, flights which are CAT III compliant are able to land and depart from Delhi airport," airport operator DIAL said in a post on X.

CAT III compliance allows flight operations at low visibility conditions. As per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar.com, over 100 flights were delayed at the airport. The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) asked passengers to contact the airlines concerned for updated flight information and also regretted any inconvenience caused to the passengers.

"We strongly recommend planning extra time for your journey to the airport as foggy conditions in Delhi are reducing visibility and slowing down traffic," IndiGo said.

The national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.

As the temperature dipped, several night shelters in different parts of the national capital were seen with all its beds occupied. The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has also set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter to homeless people. Night shelters have been set up in several areas of the national capital, including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and Nizamuddin flyover.

