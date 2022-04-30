Follow us on Image Source : PTI. Delhi: Flames continue to emerge from Bhalswa landfill site, firefighting operation still underway.

Highlights Massive fire that broke out at Bhalswa landfill site on April 26 has not completely doused off yet

Flames emerging from site can still be seen as it continues to exhale toxic air in site surrounding

Delhi govt imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh on North Delhi Municipal Corporation in connection fire

Bhalswa landfill site fire update : A massive fire that broke out at the Bhalswa landfill site on Tuesday (April 26) has not completely doused off yet on Saturday (April 30).

Flames emerging from the site can still be seen as it continues to exhale the toxic air in the site surrounding.

So far, the Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) has summoned the North Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on May 4 to explain the steps taken by it to prevent poisonous fumes from entering the houses of residents living nearby the landfill area at Bhalswa.

The residents have informed the Commission that poisonous fumes generated due to fire are entering their homes which is severally affecting the health of all residents including the women and children in the area.

Earlier on Thursday, the Delhi government imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in connection fire.

DPCC report:

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has submitted the report to the Environment Minister of Delhi.

According to the report, a matter of negligence from the MCD's side has come to the fore.Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has imposed a fine on DPCC on the basis of the investigation report.

Delhi Fire Service update on fire:

According to Delhi Fire Service officials, smoke was reported around 5.00 pm on Tuesday that later spread into a massive fire.Following the incident, locals living near the Bhalswa landfill in Delhi have been reporting breathing problems.

(With agencies inputs)

