Image Source : FILE Delhi: Fire breaks out at shop in 3-storey building in Gandhi Nagar area

A fire broke out at a shop in a three-storeyed building in Gandhi Nagar area in New Delhi on Thursday. As many as 20 fire tenders were at the spot as the efforts to douse the flames continued.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or casualties due to the fire.

#WATCH: Fire has broken out at a shop in a three-storeyed building in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area. Over 20 fire tenders at the spot. Firefighting operation underway. pic.twitter.com/GSNdtYwJUH — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

