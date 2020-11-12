Thursday, November 12, 2020
     
A fire broke out at a shop in a three-storeyed building in Gandhi Nagar area in New Delhi on Thursday.

New Delhi Updated on: November 12, 2020 22:55 IST
Delhi: Fire breaks out at shop in 3-storey building in Gandhi Nagar area

A fire broke out at a shop in a three-storeyed building in Gandhi Nagar area in New Delhi on Thursday. As many as 20 fire tenders were at the spot as the efforts to douse the flames continued. 

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or casualties due to the fire. 

more to follow...

