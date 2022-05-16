Monday, May 16, 2022
     
Fire breaks out in footwear factory in Delhi's Narela, tenders on spot

At least 9 fire tenders have reached the spot, and efforts to douse the flames are underway, Delhi Fire Services informed.

Poorva Joshi Edited by: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424
New Delhi Published on: May 16, 2022 21:44 IST
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE

Fire breaks out in footwear factory in Delhi's Narela, tenders on spot

A fire broke out at a footwear factory in Delhi's Narela area on Monday, reported news agency ANI. At least 9 fire tenders have reached the spot, and efforts to douse the flames are underway, Delhi Fire Services informed.

Further details awaited.

