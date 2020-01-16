14 cars gutted in massive fire in Delhi's Vivek Vihar area

Image Source : PTI 14 cars gutted in fire in Delhi

At least 14 cars were gutted in fire after a massive blaze was reported near Vivek Vihar police station in Delhi. The incident was reported late on Wednesday in an open ground opposite Vivek Vihar police station behind Ginger hotel. According to a Delhi fire officer, 14 cars parked in the ground were gutted.

No casualties have been reported and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot to put out the blaze, the chief fire officer said.

The cause of the incident is still to be investigated.

The old cars were kept for the sale-purchase purpose, the officer said.

According to the police, a dealer who is into the sale-purchase business of old cars had parked his cars in the open ground. He is yet to be identified by the police.

