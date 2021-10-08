Follow us on Image Source : ANI Fire breaks out at fabric godown in Delhi's Okhla, 18 fire tenders rushed to the spot

A massive fire broke out at a fabric godown located in the Harkesh Nagar, Okhla phase 2 of the national capital on Friday, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said. The department said a call was received about the fire around 4 am, and 18 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"A fire call was received about fire in godown around 3:45 am today. The fire was in cotton, thread and cloths waste inside the basement, ground and first floor. Total 18 fire tenders rushed to the site," the officials said.

The fire department is still trying to control the fire. No casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is being ascertained. More details on the matter are awaited.

