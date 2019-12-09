Monday, December 09, 2019
     
Delhi fire: Bodies of Bihar residents to be carried in Swatantrata Senani express, says Railways

The railways will carry the bodies of the Bihar residents who died in the Anaj Mandi fire on Sunday to their home state, officials of the national transporter said.  

New Delhi Published on: December 09, 2019 16:35 IST
The bodies will be carried in the seating-cum-luggage rake (SLR coach) on board the Swatantrata Senani express, the officials said.

They said that after the incident in which 43 people died, the resident commissioner of Bihar in Delhi approached Railway Minister Piyush Goyal for help to send the bodies home. Upon Goyal's intervention, the Delhi Division arranged for the coach. 

