Fire breaks out at banquet hall in Delhi, one staff member dead

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Firefighters and security personnel at the site, after a fire broke out at Atlantis Banquet Hall, at GT Karnal Road in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

One staff member was found unconscious but was declared dead when taken to hospital.

He was identified as Harish Chopra (30), the Delhi Fire officials said.

A fire broke out at the Atlantis Banquet Hall in the GT Karnal Road area of the national capital. One staff member has been declared dead, who was earlier found unconscious inside the banquet hall. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries.

He was identified as Harish Chopra (30), the Delhi Fire officials said. A call about the fire at Atlantis banquet hall was received at 5.47 pm and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg.

No event was scheduled at the banquet hall when the fire broke out, the officials said.

The firefighting operation has been completed, and the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. The rescue operation has also been completed.

