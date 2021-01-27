Delhi mayhem: Full refund for Indian Railways passengers who missed trains from Delhi stations on January 26

Image Source : PTI Police fire teargas shells to disperse protesting farmers who were attempting to break barricades at Ghazipur border during their tractor march on Republic Day.

As several rods in Delhi and neighbouring cities were closed on Tuesday after farmers' tractor parade took a ugly turn, several Indian Railways passengers could not reach stations to catch trains. According to the CPRO, Northern Railway, passengers who couldn't reach stations to board trains in Delhi due to the violence are eligible for full refund.

The national transporter said that the necessary instructions have been issued to all the stations in Delhi area, adding that passengers who cannot reach stations are requested to apply for refund.

"Passengers are requested to apply for full refund of all trains departing from all stations of Delhi area up to 9 PM on January 26 through TDR & e-TDR for e-tickets," it said in a statement.

Violent clashes erupted between the farmers and the Delhi Police on January 26 after the protesters entered into the national capital defying the agreement as they started their parade ahead of their scheduled time. The farmers, who outnumbered the security forces and police personnel, soon climbed on the ramparts of the monument and hoisted their flags there.

Taking serious note of the chain of incidents, Home Minister Amit Shah called an emergency meeting to review the situation. He ordered the deployment of paramilitary forces in the capital. According to intelligence inputs, some 'organised groups' are behind the violence.

Meanwhile, officials are trying to zero in upon the individuals responsible for triggering the violence and provoking the farmers during the tractor parade, especially those behind hoisting a pennant at Red Fort.

