Image Source : PTI 4 dead, 2 injured after roof collapses in Delhi factory

Atleast four labourers were killed and two others were injured after the roof of a factory collapsed in west Delhi's Khayala on Saturday, officials said. The structure, which was being used as a motor winding factory, is located at Vishnu Garden area in Khayala.

The Fire Department received a call about the incident around 10 am following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, the director of Delhi Fire Service.

Six labourers, including three women, were inside the factory when the incident took place, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Subodh Kumar said.

They were rescued by a team of officials and were rushed to two nearest hospitals -- Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital and Guru Gobind Singh government hospital, Kumar said.

Four of the six labourers were declared brought dead by doctors, while two others were undergoing treatment.

The deceased persons were identified as Saina (36), Guddi (45), Twinkle (25) and Ramesh (35).

The factory belongs to Mahendra pal, a resident of Uttam Nagar.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Patel Nagar has been informed for further legal proceedings and a legal action is being taken, the police official said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Latest India News