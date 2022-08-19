Delhi excise policy: Kejriwal govt involved in ‘liquor scam’; 2 middlemen left India, alleges BJP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi liquor policy scam: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday accused the Kejriwal-led government of being a part of a "liquor scam", involving hundreds of crores. The CBI on Friday raided the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister's residence in connection with the alleged irregularities in the execution of Excise Policy 2021-2022.

West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma had accused Sisodia of corruption, and that two "middlemen", who used to collect cash from liquor licenses, have left the country.

"The Arvind Kejriwal government in which Manish Sisodia is the excise minister raised the commission of wholesale licensees from 2 per cent to 12 per cent. Out of this, 12 per cent to 6 per cent in cash was collected for the AAP government by several persons, two of which left the country as soon as a CBI probe was recommended by the L-G," he alleged in a press conference.

He said with CBI coming into the picture, the Delhi government withdrew the Excise Policy 2021-22 and reduced the 12 per cent commission to 2 per cent.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, in a tweet, said even during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sisodia was providing "relief" to liquor mafia. Cricketer-turned-BJP MP Gautam Gambhir said it is alleged they (AAP) have used funds from liquor licences in Delhi during Punjab elections. It is now time to expose all of them. One by one, their misdeeds are coming out in the open, he said.

Sisodia as well as Kejriwal earlier asserted that nothing will come out of the CBI raid, claiming they were dead honest and the Centre was harassing them and creating hurdle in the mission to make India number one country in the world.

