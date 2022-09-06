Delhi excise policy case: ED raids 30 locations pan-India; likely to summon all accused today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE ED raids multiple locations in Delhi excise policy scam case

Delhi excise policy scam case: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids at multiple locations across the country in connection with the Delhi Excise policy scam case. According to the details, the raids were being carried out at more than 30 locations, including in Delhi, Lucknow, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Hyderabad and some other locations.



The ED case is based on the FIR by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In the FIR, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been named accused number one.

The CBI's FIR has been lodged under sections 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 477-A (Falsification of accounts) of the IPC. The allegations against him are that liquor businessmen were allegedly given an exemption of Rs 30 crore. The licence holders were allegedly given extensions according to their own will. The policy rules were made by violating excise rules.

Besides, it has also alleged the liquor businessmen were given an exemption of Rs 30 crore, while the licence holders were given extension as per their own will.

It also said that Sisodia and a few liquor barons were actively involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantage collected from liquor licensees to public servants, who have been accused in the case.

"Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Arva Gopi Krishna, the then Commissioner (Excise), Anand Tiwari, the then Deputy Commissioner (Excise), and Pankaj Bhatnagar, Assistant Commissioner (Excise) were instrumental in recommending and taking decisions pertaining to excise policy for the year 2021-22 without the approval of competent authority with an intention to extend undue favours to the licensee post tender," read the FIR.

Meanwhile, the ED has lodged a Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) case and is likely to summon all accused for questioning today.

Delhi Cong appeals to police chief against withdrawing probe into excise policy

On Monday, a delegation of the Delhi Congress called on Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and appealed to him not to close the probe into the excise policy, alleging that the ruling AAP government "colluded with the liquor mafia" for personal gains.

The meet comes at a time when allegations are being levelled against the Arvind Kejriwal government that it is using its clout to close the case.

The party's Delhi president Anil Kumar said Arora assured the delegation that "he would look into the matter" and ensure that justice is done.

"We apprised the commissioner that the Delhi Congress had submitted a complaint to the then police chief (Rakesh Asthana) on June 3, containing all the details about the corruption and irregularities in the allotment of licenses and new liquor vends," Kumar said.

He alleged that the Kejriwal government "colluded with the liquor mafia" for a total "sell out of liquor trade" in the capital.

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Excise Minister Manish Sisodia pumped the money collected from the liquor scam into Punjab Assembly elections for their personal gains," he said.

(With inputs from IANS)

