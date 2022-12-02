Follow us on Image Source : K KAVITHA (TWITTER) Delhi excise policy scam case: KCR's daughter K Kavitha summoned by CBI.

Delhi Excise Policy scam case : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the Delhi liquor scam case, on Friday (December 2) issued notice to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and TRS MLC K Kavitha for questioning her on December 6 (Tuesday).

The central agency has issued the notice under Section 160 of CrPC, and asked her to intimate the place of residence as per her convenience for the examination at 11:00 am on that day.

Responding to the notice, Telangana MLC K Kavitha today said that the Central Bureau of Investigation has summoned her in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam case. KCR's daughter Kavitha said that she could meet the authorities at her residence in Hyderabad on December 6.

"I've been issued a CBI Notice under Section 160 of CrPC, seeking my clarification. I have informed the authorities, that I can meet them at my residence in Hyderabad on Dec 6th as per their request," Kavitha said.

This comes in response to a notice by the CBI dated December 2 in which it stated that certain facts have emerged during the course of the investigation which the MLA may be acquainted with and hence her examination on such facts is required in the interest of investigation.

Image Source : INDIA TV. Delhi excise policy scam case: KCR's daughter K Kavitha summoned by CBI.

As per the notice, the CBI gave her two choices for the place of examination, Hyderabad or Delhi. The examination would be held at 11 am on December 6.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is one of the accused in the case. The new Excise Policy of the Delhi government was later scrapped soon after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI investigation into the matter.

However, the charge sheet submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi's liquor scam did not name the deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia who was mentioned in the FIR in the connection with the scam. The charge sheet named seven accused, including AAP's communications chief and Sisodia's close aide Vijay Nair and Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally.

Sisodia also demanded action against the Chief Secretary and the resignation of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena. Hitting out at the Central government, Sisodia said that it used CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to intimidate opposition parties and harass opposition leaders.

ALSO READ: Delhi liquor scam: Not scared, ready to cooperate with ED, says Telangana CM KCR's daughter Kavitha

ALSO READ: Hyderabad: BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind's house ransacked | CM's daughter Kavitha calls him 'Chhichora'

Latest India News