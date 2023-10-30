Monday, October 30, 2023
     
Delhi excise policy case: ED summons CM Arvind Kejriwal on November 2 for questioning

India TV News Desk New Delhi Published on: October 30, 2023 21:56 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on November 2 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

This comes after the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the bail pleas of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in connection with corruption and money-laundering cases involving now-scrapped excise policy for the national capital.

The verdict was pronounced by a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti, which had reserved its verdict on October 17 on both pleas.

