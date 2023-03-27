Delhi excise policy scam: SC to hear plea of BRS leader K Kavitha against ED summons

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE On March 15, the apex court agreed to hear the plea by the TRS MLA seeking protection from arrest and challenging the summons issued by the ED.

Delhi excise policy scam case​: The Supreme Court on Monday will hear a plea of Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha seeking protection from arrest and challenging the summons by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

A bench of justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela M Trivedi is scheduled to hear the plea by Kavitha. On March 15, the apex court agreed to hear the plea by the TRS MLA seeking protection from arrest and challenging the summons issued by the ED.

Kavitha grilled by ED

Earlier on March 21 K Kavitha was appeared before the ED for the third round of questioning in New Delhi. Before that Kavitha was grilled for almost ten hours during which she was confronted with Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Pillai and a few documentary evidence. According to reports, she had initially declined to participate in the investigation in the ED office and was willing to respond via emails. However, she later changed her mind and joined the investigation in the capital.

Also Read: Money-Laundering Case: Delhi Court adjourns hearing on AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail plea till April 5

Kavitha was confronted with Arun Pillai

During her first appearance, she was reportedly confronted with Arun Pillai, who had represented the South Group which allegedly gave kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to AAP leaders allegedly used during the Goa Assembly polls.

Pillai has reportedly said that he was Kavitha's associate. On Wednesday, the ED recorded the statement of Buchchi Babu, the BRS MLC's former auditor and also a member of the South Group.

Kavitha has maintained that she has never met former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested by the CBI and the ED in connection with the case, claiming that her name was being unnecessarily dragged into the matter. According to the ED, Kavitha is also one of the representatives of South Group in the excise policy case.

Also Read: 'Kejriwal soon to be part of Tihar club, his countdown has started': Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Latest India News